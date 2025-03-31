United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $76.80. Approximately 705,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,129,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

