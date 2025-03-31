Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.80 and last traded at $101.38. 11,024,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,529,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.72.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.68. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.