Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 189,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

FDIF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $33.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.