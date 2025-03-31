Short Interest in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Drops By 22.2%

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 928,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Pearson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pearson has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Pearson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.2092 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $18.00 price target on Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

