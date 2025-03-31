Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Decreases By 21.9%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.5 days.
DFDS A/S Price Performance
DFDDF remained flat at $14.27 on Monday. DFDS A/S has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $25.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81.
DFDS A/S Company Profile
