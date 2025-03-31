Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 31st (ADBE, ADCT, AEM, AHR, ALNY, ALSN, AMZN, AVDX, AYA, BILL)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 31st:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $650.00 to $590.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $338.00 to $342.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $54.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $54.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.50 to $20.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $166.00 to $165.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $107.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$122.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $110.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $105.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 57 ($0.74). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $23.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $167.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $265.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $800.00 to $735.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$240.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$213.00 to C$223.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$225.00 to C$243.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $275.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $810.00 to $725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $1,100.00 to $950.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $213.00 to $205.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $105.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $104.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $410.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) was given a C$5.25 price target by analysts at Ventum Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $165.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $100.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $210.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $105.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $7.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $474.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.10 to C$0.15. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $555.00 to $567.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $325.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $72.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $138.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

