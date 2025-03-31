Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 31st (ADBE, ADCT, AEM, AHR, ALNY, ALSN, AMZN, AVDX, AYA, BILL)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 31st:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $650.00 to $590.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $338.00 to $342.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $345.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $108.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $54.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $54.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $54.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.50 to $20.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $142.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $35.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $166.00 to $165.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $107.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $150.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$122.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $460.00 to $450.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $450.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $140.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $110.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $105.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 57 ($0.74). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $23.00 to $23.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $167.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $265.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $55.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $800.00 to $735.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $16.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$225.00 to C$240.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$213.00 to C$223.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$225.00 to C$243.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $130.00 to $115.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $275.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $810.00 to $725.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $550.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $1,100.00 to $950.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $213.00 to $205.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $155.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $105.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $104.00 to $85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $540.00 to $410.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) was given a C$5.25 price target by analysts at Ventum Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $165.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $53.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $100.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $210.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $400.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $105.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $7.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $474.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $72.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$0.10 to C$0.15. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $555.00 to $567.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $325.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $72.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $138.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

