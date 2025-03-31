National Bankshares Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$223.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$213.00 to C$223.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.20.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Shares of LAS.A traded up C$3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$216.80. 1,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$187.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$181.48. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of C$132.99 and a one year high of C$217.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$665.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of -0.15.

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.