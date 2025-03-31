National Bankshares Raises Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target to C$223.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$213.00 to C$223.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$228.20.
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.
