Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$0.35 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.10 to C$0.15 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

TWM stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.26. 945,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$112.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

