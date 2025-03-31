Canadian Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

Celsius, Bank of Nova Scotia, CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, Diageo, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks refer to equity securities issued by companies based in Canada that trade on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange. Investors who purchase Canadian stocks gain part ownership in these companies, sharing in their potential profits and risks through price appreciation and dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,470,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. 5,497,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,098. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. 4,247,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,505,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,300. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $136.89. 579,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,556. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.67. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.00. 634,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Diageo has a 12 month low of $103.59 and a 12 month high of $149.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.48.

