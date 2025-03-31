Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

ServiceNow, Super Micro Computer, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that develop or significantly incorporate AI technologies into their products, services, or operations. These stocks are often linked to the companies’ capacity to harness machine learning, automation, and data analysis to drive innovation and competitive advantage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $19.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $778.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $950.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $984.86. The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,084,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,359,929. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM traded down $4.86 on Monday, hitting $265.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,536. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

