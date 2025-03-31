Promising Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – March 31st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Richardson Electronics are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks represent shares in companies that focus on producing or innovating renewable and sustainable energy solutions. These companies typically invest in technologies like solar, wind, and geothermal power to reduce environmental impact and support the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.06. 583,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $404.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.20. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,493. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

