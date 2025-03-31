Promising Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Today – March 31st

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Venus Acquisition, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks represent shares of companies that produce goods by transforming raw materials into finished products. These companies often operate in sectors like automotive, machinery, and electronics, and their performance is typically sensitive to fluctuations in economic cycles and global trade dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,529,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,274,626. The company has a market capitalization of $850.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $125.78 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.71.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $15.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $782.08. 1,589,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $950.30 and a 200-day moving average of $984.86.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.57. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Shares of NASDAQ VENA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,778,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Venus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.50. 5,921,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,669,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,739. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion and a PE ratio of 53.93.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.31.

