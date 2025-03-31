Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,762,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 12,595,565 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.58.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,655 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

