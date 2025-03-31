Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Drops By 32.9%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 268,500 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 630,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 1,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 419,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 396,577 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNSP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,911. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.65. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $965.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

