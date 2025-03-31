Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 639,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,891,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $861.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -18.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,640. The trade was a 3.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

