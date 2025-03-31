New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 356,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 604,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at New Found Gold

In related news, Director Keith Boyle acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,875.00. Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

