Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $60.23. 19,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 337,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

