Insider Selling: Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$56,800.00.
Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,885 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total transaction of C$47,668.50.
- On Thursday, February 27th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$41,250.00.
- On Thursday, February 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,095 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$35,831.25.
- On Monday, January 20th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.35, for a total transaction of C$51,750.00.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
TSE CMG traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$7.98. 88,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.33. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Computer Modelling Group
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.