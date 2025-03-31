Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 3% – Time to Buy?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 1,601,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,176,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 3.2 %

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1245 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,452,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,599,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.