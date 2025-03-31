Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Trading Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $44.74. 30,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 536,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

ODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Oddity Tech by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 846,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after purchasing an additional 354,083 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,365,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,389,000 after buying an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $12,085,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Oddity Tech by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 307,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 234,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $9,470,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

