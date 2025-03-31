Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,098,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,113 shares.The stock last traded at $29.64 and had previously closed at $30.50.

LTH has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 48,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,360,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,840. This represents a 25.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $51,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,212.82. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dnca Finance boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Life Time Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Life Time Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

