WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 29,498 shares.The stock last traded at $98.45 and had previously closed at $97.93.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

