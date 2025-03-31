Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 137,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 210,840 shares.The stock last traded at $16.10 and had previously closed at $16.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CGBD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 4.1 %

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $816.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 541.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.