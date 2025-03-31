CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 210,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 466% from the previous session’s volume of 37,099 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $24.33.

CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:CCNR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,791 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 54.6% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC owned 3.96% of CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF worth $280,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF

The ALPS CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to maximize real returns through an actively managed portfolio of companies from around the globe that are engaged in natural resources, which includes energy, agriculture, as well as base and precious metals and minerals.

