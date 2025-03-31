Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.80. Canada Goose shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 353,346 shares traded.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Canada Goose by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 20.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

