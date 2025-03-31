ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $40.06. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 21,243,210 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
