ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.30, but opened at $40.06. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 21,243,210 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4823 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,671,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,014 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $13,933,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,334,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

