Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Decreases By 25.1%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,937. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.35. Spear Alpha ETF has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in global thematic companies it believes will benefit from breakthrough innovations in the industrial and technology space. SPRX was launched on Aug 2, 2021 and is managed by Spear.

