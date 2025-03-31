Short Interest in Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Decreases By 25.1%

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPRX traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,937. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.35. Spear Alpha ETF has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $30.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.
Spear Alpha ETF Company Profile
