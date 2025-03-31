Short Interest in Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE) Rises By 54.7%

Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF (NASDAQ:SKRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF Price Performance
SKRE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $29.25.
About Tuttle Capital Daily 2X Inverse Regional Banks ETF
