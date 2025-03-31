Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 205587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $686.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 275,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 55,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 161,163 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 154,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 33,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

