Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.98 and last traded at C$25.00, with a volume of 6834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.35.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENGH. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3,800.00 to C$3,300.00 in a report on Friday.

Enghouse Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.32%.

Enghouse Systems Ltd is a Canada-based provider of software and services to a variety of end markets. The firm’s operations are organized in two segments namely, the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. The firm has operations in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Israel, Croatia, Denmark, Norway, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia etc.

