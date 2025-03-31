National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 1,678,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.6 days.
National Bank of Greece Stock Performance
Shares of NBGIF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $11.25.
About National Bank of Greece
