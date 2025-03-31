National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 1,678,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 160.6 days.

National Bank of Greece Stock Performance

Shares of NBGIF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. National Bank of Greece has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services primarily in Greece, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Romania, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit & Specialized Asset Solutions, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

