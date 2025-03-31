Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 831,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Generac Trading Down 0.9 %

Generac stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.95. 257,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,729. Generac has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Research analysts expect that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

