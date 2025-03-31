Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 254778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.14.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $855.24 million and a PE ratio of 28.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $933,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

About Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

