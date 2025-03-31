Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 4151746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.