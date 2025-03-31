Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – March 30th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Five Below, Dolby Laboratories, and Adeia are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the development, publication, or distribution of video games and interactive digital entertainment. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the dynamic gaming sector, where performance is often influenced by technological innovations and consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.08. 14,780,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,910,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.32. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $682.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,696,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,046. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $220.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $179.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $6.16 on Friday, reaching $73.20. 1,929,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,747. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.94. 263,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Adeia (ADEA)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

NASDAQ:ADEA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. 523,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,648. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.44. Adeia has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADEA

Featured Stories