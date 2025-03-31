Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
