Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider David Collins Buys 5,000 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider David Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$31.63 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$158,170.00 ($99,477.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -696.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

