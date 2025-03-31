Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider David Collins Buys 5,000 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider David Collins acquired 5,000 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$31.63 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$158,170.00 ($99,477.99).
Goodman Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a PE ratio of -696.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goodman Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows With Strong Rebound Potential
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Casey’s General Stores Insider Buys Shares of This Must-Own Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- U.S. Steel and Nippon Merger: Should Investors Bet on It?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.