MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 7676634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Get MARA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

MARA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The business had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.