United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $108.30 and last traded at $109.33, with a volume of 623353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,680,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 833.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,074,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,783,000 after buying an additional 1,851,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after buying an additional 1,484,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after buying an additional 1,378,136 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

