LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.69 and last traded at $86.35, with a volume of 10810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,402,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 546,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after acquiring an additional 172,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,904,000 after acquiring an additional 87,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.



LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

