SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEEK Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. 9,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,923. SEEK has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3049 per share. This is a positive change from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

