Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 1,013,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.5 days.

Stockland Stock Up 0.3 %

STKAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 86,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

About Stockland

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

