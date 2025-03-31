Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,433,800 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the February 28th total of 1,013,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.5 days.
Stockland Stock Up 0.3 %
STKAF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 86,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255. Stockland has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.
About Stockland
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stockland
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows With Strong Rebound Potential
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Casey’s General Stores Insider Buys Shares of This Must-Own Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- U.S. Steel and Nippon Merger: Should Investors Bet on It?
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.