Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Declines By 35.1%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
Sanofi stock remained flat at $109.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $122.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13.
Sanofi Company Profile
