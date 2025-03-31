Short Interest in Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Declines By 35.1%

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,500 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 434,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock remained flat at $109.84 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $91.34 and a twelve month high of $122.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.13.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

