Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

