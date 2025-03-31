Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 328.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,742,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,793 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,409,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,778,000 after purchasing an additional 301,735 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 349,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,080,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

TSM stock opened at $165.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $860.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

