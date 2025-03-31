L & S Advisors Inc Has $286,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,125,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,361,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 422,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

