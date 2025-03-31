Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):
- 3/26/2025 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/26/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – KB Home had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
KB Home Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 584,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $89.70.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at KB Home
In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of KB Home
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $89,899,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $49,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
