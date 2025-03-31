Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KB Home (NYSE: KBH):

3/26/2025 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – KB Home had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

KB Home Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 584,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at KB Home

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $89,899,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $49,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,118,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

