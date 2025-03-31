HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price.
HireQuest Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a PE ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
