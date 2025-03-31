HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price.

HireQuest Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ HQI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a PE ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

HireQuest Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HireQuest by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HireQuest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HireQuest by 233.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.