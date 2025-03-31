Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of BOTT stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $25.68. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347. The company has a market capitalization of $513,600.00, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

