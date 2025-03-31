Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXS. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 40,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Codexis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Codexis by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Trading Down 4.1 %

CDXS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 506,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,040. Codexis has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.12.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

